Vicente Guaita signs contract extension with Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has signed a new contract at Selhurst Park.

The 34-year-old Spaniard, who joined the club from Getafe in 2018, has extended his stay with Palace until June 2023, with the option of another year.

Guaita said: “I am so happy to extend my time at Crystal Palace with my contract until 2023.

“My family is really settled here in south London, and I have enjoyed my time with (manager) Roy (Hodgson), Deano (goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely), all the coaches, and my team-mates playing in the Premier League, and have a great relationship with the fans of Crystal Palace.”

Guaita has made 80 appearances for Palace, keeping 24 clean sheets, and has become the established number one ahead of Wayne Hennessey.

Chairman Steve Parish welcomed the news, saying: “I am delighted that Vicente has committed his future to Crystal Palace.

“He is an extremely talented goalkeeper whose contribution has been invaluable over the last few seasons and I am sure will continue to be so in the upcoming months and years.”