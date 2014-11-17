Vidal backs Chile for Copa America success

Having impressed many in reaching the last 16 at the World Cup earlier this year, Jorge Sampaoli's men will be keen to maintain their momentum at the 2015 event, which gets under way in June.

Chile, who have never previously won the Copa America, are unbeaten in five friendly fixtures since being eliminated on penalties by the hosts in Brazil, and Juventus midfielder Vidal has backed the national team to enjoy a successful campaign.

"Let's hope we can win the Copa America because it would be something special for the country," he said at the launch of Nike's Cachana matchball for the tournament.

"I believe Chile needs to triumph and this is a great opportunity to achieve something important."

Chile face Uruguay in a friendly on Tuesday.