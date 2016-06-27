Vidal: This Chile generation is to stand

Arturo Vidal hailed Chile's generation of champions after the nation secured back-to-back Copa America titles with a penalty shoot-out win over Argentina on Sunday.

Just 11 months after defeating Argentina in a shoot-out for their maiden Copa America title, Chile repeated the triumph at MetLife Stadium in the Centenario edition of the tournament.

After scores were locked at 0-0 following extra time, with both sides reduced to 10 men, Chile prevailed 4-2 in the shoot-out - with Lionel Messi and Lucas Biglia missing their spot-kicks for Argentina.

While Vidal missed Chile's opening penalty, his blushes were saved as Nicolas Castillo, Charles Aranguiz, Jean Beausejour and Francisco Silva netted to seal the win.

"It was a very hard final against a national team that is very good," Vidal said. "The important thing is we won, and we achieved our objective.

"This generation of players will always stand [among the best].

"This national team has no roof. This is for the people who confide in us. We will always leave Chile's name as high as possible."

On his missed penalty, Vidal said: "I changed [my mind] in the last minute. But my team-mates supported me. I always felt like we would win."