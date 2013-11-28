Vidal close to signing new Juventus contract

The 26-year-old - who joined from Bayer Leverkusen in 2011 - has been in blistering form of late and capped off a fine start to the season with the first hat-trick of his career in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League.

The Chile international netted two penalties before heading home in the 63rd minute to complete his treble and boost Juve's chances of progressing out of Group B into the knockout stages.

Vidal, who has also appeared in all 13 of the club's Serie A matches this term and scored five league goals, has insisted that an extension to see him remain with Juve past 2016 is nearly in place.

"I think an important quality of mine is that I am always very happy," he said.

"I know how important it is for me to wear the Juventus shirt and I always try to give my all.

"There is very little to go until we sign the new contract. I could sign it (on Thursday) or the day after, I'm just waiting for the club."