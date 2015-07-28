Vidal completes Bayern switch, signs four-year deal

Arturo Vidal has completed his move from Juventus to Bayern Munich, signing a four-year contract at the Allianz Arena.

The German champions announced last Thursday that the two clubs had agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of the Chile international.

Vidal, who won four successive Serie A titles with Juve as well as reaching the UEFA Champions League final in 2014-15, subsequently arrived in Munich for a medical before his switch - for an undisclosed fee - was officially confirmed by Bayern on Tuesday.

"I want to help the team and win trophies," said Vidal. "It is a dream come true for me personally."

Vidal has previous experience of the Bundesliga, having spent four seasons with Bayer Leverkusen prior to joining Juventus.

"I'm thrilled about playing in the Bundesliga again and obviously hope to win it this time," he added.

"I didn’t manage it with Leverkusen back then, but with Bayern there's a very, very good chance.

"I wanted to take another big step forward in my career. I want to keep developing as a player and win important trophies like the Champions League. I think the best opportunity to do so is with Bayern."

Vidal came close to completing a treble with Juve last term, as they won Serie A and the Coppa Italia before being beaten by Barcelona in the Champions League final.

And the midfielder has his sights set on securing three trophies in his first season at Bayern.

"We weren't a long way off winning all three competitions last season," he said.

"I hope we can pull it off with Bayern. That has to be the target."