Vidal 'flattered' by Real Madrid interest

The Chile international has been in sparkling form this season as the runaway Serie A leaders look set to cruise towards a 30th official Scudetto.

Vidal is Juve's top scorer in all competitions with 16 goals from 33 appearances, while his creative side is evidenced by six assists.

His form - which included a UEFA Champions League hat-trick against Copenhagen in November - has reportedly attracted interest from Spanish giants Madrid, but Vidal insists he is only thinking of his immediate future.

"I'm flattered by Real Madrid's interest," he told Marca.

"Everything is turning out great for me. I want things to continue like this for the rest of the season.

"We have to try and win the Europa League and Serie A. I want to win both titles."

Once the season is over, Vidal will travel to the FIFA World Cup and the 26-year-old hopes to arrive in Brazil at the peak of his game.

Chile face a tough task to get out of Group B, in which they will face Australia, as well as 2010's finalists Spain and the Netherlands.

Despite the challenge ahead, Vidal hailed the confidence flowing through Chile's squad as they look to make an imprint on the world stage.

"I'm training to arrive at the World Cup in top form," he said.

"It's a young squad that dreams of doing big things in Brazil."