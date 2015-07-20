Vidal has asked to leave - Marotta

Juventus managing director Giuseppe Marotta has revealed that Arturo Vidal has asked to leave as his move to Bayern Munich edges closer.

Chile midfielder Vidal has been heavily linked with a switch to Bayern in recent days, with reports on Monday indicating that a fee has been agreed between the clubs.

And Marotta has all-but confirmed that the 28-year-old is on his way out of the Juventus Stadium, but he also insisted that Juve are under no obligation to sell star man Paul Pogba and have not lodged a bid for Porto's Alex Sandro.

"As you know, football is an activity, a business, where everything moves very quickly, so we've had to deal with situations which were perhaps unexpected, like with [Carlos] Tevez, with [Andrea] Pirlo and with Vidal," he said.

"Vidal has expressed his desire to embark on a different experience, as did [Angelo] Ogbonna, Tevez and Pirlo.

"Vidal's situation will be finalised, but hasn’t been finalised yet.

"There is absolutely no requirement to sell Pogba. Alex Sandro is a good player, but there is no offer in for him."