Now playing for the "best team in the world", midfielder Arturo Vidal hopes to retire at Bayern Munich.

After swapping Italian champions Juventus for Bayern in the off-season, Vidal is closing in on a Bundesliga title, the German giants seven points clear with three matches remaining.

The man who prised Vidal to Allianz Arena, Pep Guardiola will depart for Manchester City at season's end, but the Chile international has no plans to follow him out the door.

"Thanks to all the effort I have put in over time I'm now at the best team in the world," Vidal told ESPN FC.

"I hope to remain here until I retire."

Vidal, who has scored four goals in his past six matches in all competitions after a difficult start to life in Bavaria, added: "Now I know my team-mates. We are more than a group, we are like a family, and this gives me a lot of confidence.

"At first it was difficult because I came from a different style of football, I had to get used to things, I had to adapt to a new team, new players. But I knew that at some point I would feel comfortable and be able to show everyone who I am as a player, like I showed everyone at Juventus. That moment has come."

Vidal was speaking ahead of Bayern's trip to Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has almost won it all - the Serie A, Copa America, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana.

But with a Bundesliga crown set to be added to the collection, there is one piece of silverware missing, the Champions League, having been a runner-up with Juve last season.

"I believe it's the most important title for a player, and I hope this year I can win it and continue to grow," he said.

Atletico, Real Madrid and Manchester City remain in the competition, but Vidal continued: "I think Bayern is the favourite, because of the players we have, because of the manager we have, because of what he is doing, because Bayern always gives teams trouble in this stage of the Champions League.

"It's difficult for any team to win against Bayern."