Vidal hoping to take the next step at Sevilla

Vidal has joined the Spanish outfit on a four-year deal after three impressive seasons at Almeria.

The quick winger wants to continue his progression and feels he can do that at the Seville-based club.

Vidal told the club's official website: "I've been living the dream for the last three years in La Liga.

"But this opportunity was one I couldn't pass up.

"I only have words of thanks for Almeria, who have helped me enormously in my career.

"But I am still young and I can improve – and I hope to do that here in Seville.

"I appreciate the opportunity that has been given to me and I want to repay the president and the coach, who believe in me. I feel great here already."