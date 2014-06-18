Vidal hoping to take the next step at Sevilla
New Sevilla signing Aleix Vidal said he could not turn down the chance to join the UEFA Europa League winners.
Vidal has joined the Spanish outfit on a four-year deal after three impressive seasons at Almeria.
The quick winger wants to continue his progression and feels he can do that at the Seville-based club.
Vidal told the club's official website: "I've been living the dream for the last three years in La Liga.
"But this opportunity was one I couldn't pass up.
"I only have words of thanks for Almeria, who have helped me enormously in my career.
"But I am still young and I can improve – and I hope to do that here in Seville.
"I appreciate the opportunity that has been given to me and I want to repay the president and the coach, who believe in me. I feel great here already."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.