Vidal plays down Sanchez comments on Barca

Sanchez was quoted last week as saying Vidal would be perfect for Barcelona, but fellow Chilean Vidal has played down those remarks, insisting he is happy at runaway Serie A leaders Juve.

Vidal has been one of the shining lights in Juve's impressive season and the 26-year-old has turned Sanchez's comments around, suggesting that perhaps the forward could leave Spain and join him in Turin.

"I've no problem with Alexis," he told Las Ultimas Noticias.

"We have known each other since we were kids, we were together at under-20 level and we played together at Colo Colo.

"Of course I'd like to play with someone with whom I have shared something, but perhaps it could be for him to come here.

"These things, however, we will see over time."

Vidal's performances have reportedly attracted attention from a cluster of elite European clubs, but he has again moved to quash any speculation about his future.

"I live with my feet on the ground," he said.

"I try not to think too much about the rumours, otherwise I would go mad. I think it is better to focus on training and getting ready for games at my best.

"Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United? It is nice to hear my name linked to Madrid, Barca or to Manchester United, but I think only about training, the rest we shall see about.

"Now I want to give everything for Juventus, because when one starts to dream, they move too far away from football.

"I want to stay focused and wear the shirt of Juventus."