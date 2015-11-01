Vidal: We'll show Arsenal the real Bayern

Arturo Vidal has sent a warning to Arsenal as Bayern Munich prepare to host them in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Bavarian side suffered a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium on matchday three with Arsene Wenger's men recovering from losses to Dinamo Zagreb and Olympiacos to keep their qualification hopes alive.

However, the Chilean midfielder insists that Bayern will not be so forgiving at the Allianz Arena.

"We'll show Arsenal the real Bayern on Wednesday," Vidal told Bild am Sonntag.

"Our confidence is high. This time we'll take our chances and take the three points."

Victory for Wenger's side would see them draw level with Bayern – who were held to a 0-0 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday – on six points with two Group F games remaining.