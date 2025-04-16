How to watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV options for Champions League quarter-final second leg clash

Arsenal are 3-0 up following their quarter-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium last week

Watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal as the two sides meet in their quarter-final second leg of the 2024/2025 Champions League on Wednesday April 16, with all the details here on broadcasters and live streams globally.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal key information • Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm EDT • Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid • Free stream: RTÉ Player (Ireland) • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Arsenal have hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time since the 2008/09 campaign, where they were beaten by Manchester United. Holding on to their 3-0 advantage will be quite the task, however, with Real Madrid hoping to spoil their party and we expect quite the atmosphere at the Bernabeu on Wednesday evening.

Carlo Ancelotti's side saw Kylian Mbappe sent off against Alaves in their 1-0 win at the weekend after a horror challenge, but will still have the French forward available for selection in midweek. Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo all provide further options in attack, with the contest showing all the early makings of a European classic.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal online and on TV, including details of live streaming and how you can use a VPN to watch your usual Champions League coverage from abroad.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal for free?

Good news for fans in Ireland, you can watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal in the Champions League on April 16 for free on RTÉ.

The public broadcaster has the rights to one Champions League fixture each week and they have the biggest one this week, with the game going out on TV on RTÉ 2 and a Real Madrid vs Arsenal free live stream on RTÉ Player.

Not in Ireland right now? You can access your usual streaming services from abroad with a VPN – more on that below.

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

If you’re out of your home country when Real Madrid vs Arsenal kicks off, your usual streaming services won't work due to geo-restrictions.

Thankfully, there is a good option that doesn’t involve resorting to one of those dodgy feeds on Reddit. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), which sets your IP address to make it look like your device is in another country.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection, access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world, and put your feet up with the game.

FourFourTwo’s office mates TechRadar are experts in this field and they are big fans of NordVPN.

Watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal in the UK – TV channel, live stream

TNT Sports has the rights to show 187 Champions League matches this season in the UK, including the exclusive rights to Real Madrid vs Arsenal.

The game will be on TNT Sports 1 on TV and Discovery+ online, with coverage starting at 7pm for a full hour of build-up ahead of kick-off.

A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which is what you need to stream TNT Sports content online, will set you back £30.99 a month. You also have the option to get TNT Sports on your television by adding it to your existing Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media package (prices vary by provider).

Watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal live streams in the US

Paramount+ has the rights to show every Champions League match in the US – including the exclusive Real Madrid vs Arsenal live stream.

Paramount+ is the streaming service for CBS' output. The Essential package costs $7.99 a month, or $59.99 a year, while Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Showtime gets you a heap of movies and TV, but Champions League soccer is available on both plans.

Watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal around the world

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal in Australia?

Yes, Aussies can watch a Real Madrid vs Arsenal live stream on Stan Sport, along with every other Champions League match this season.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your standard Stan subscription, which costs $12 a month.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal in Canada?

Yes, DAZN is the home of Champions League football in Canada and will have a stream of Real Madrid vs Arsenal. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal in New Zealand?

Yes, as in Canada, New Zealanders have DAZN as their Champions League destination, with a live stream of Real Madrid vs Arsenal.

A subscription costs $14.99 per month, or $149.99 if you sign up for a full year.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal in South Africa?

Yes, soccer fans in South Africa can watch the UCL action on subscription service SuperSport through DStv.