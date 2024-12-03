Who are the commentators and pundits on Amazon Prime this week?

It's that time of year again where Amazon Prime is the place to be for an entire round of Premier League football.

The streaming platform has all ten matches from the top flight this week, with a bumper round headlined by Arsenal vs Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, December 4.

Remember you just need an Amazon Prime subscription to be able to watch whichever game you prefer, as Sky Sports and TNT Sports take a back seat for the next few days at least.

Amazon Prime has may only have two rounds of fixtures per season under the current Premier League UK broadcast deal, but that hasn't stopped them assembling a top on-air team with the likes of Jeff Stelling, Gabby Logan, Alan Shearer, Theo Walcott and plenty more signing up.

Prime will also be the home of every game on Boxing Day. But for now, who will be hosting the action this week?

Tuesday

The week of action kicks off from Portman Road where Crystal Palace are the visitors. Jim Rosenthal will be joined by Matt Holland, Gary Cahill, with Guy Mowbray and Lee Dixon on comms duty, coverage starting at 7pm with kick-off at 7.30pm.

The second game on Tuesday night sees Leicester host West Ham United (8.15pm KO). Host Dan Walker will be joined pitch side by Graham Potter, Emile Heskey and Kevin Nolan with commentary provided by Clive Tyldesley and Andy Townsend.

Graham Potter will be on punditry duty at Leicester

Wednesday

Ade Oladipo will present coverage of high-flying Chelsea's visit to relegation threatened Southampton on Wednesday (7.30pm KO). Former Blue Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink and former Saint Kevin Davies are pundits, while commentary comes from Ian Darke and Stephen Warnock.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is on punditry duty for Amazon

Amazon's coverage at Goodison Park for Everton's game with Wolves (7.30pm KO) will be hosted by Alex Aljoe alongside Leon Osman, Rachel Corsie, with Jim Proudfoot and Rob Green providing the commentary.

Manchester City will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Nottingham Forest on Wednesday day night (7.30pm KO)

Kelly Somers presents from Etihad Stadium with Gael Clichy and Stuart Pearce on punditry duty. Commentary comes from Conor McNamara and Michael Brown.

Gael Clichy is back at the Etihad Stadium for Man City's game with Nottingham Forest (Image credit: PA Images)

Liverpool's sensational start to the season next sees them travel to St James Park for a showdown with Newcastle United (7.30pm KO)

Dan Walker is hosting coverage from 6.30pm, where he'll be joined by Shay Given and Robbie Fowler. Commentary is provided by Clive Tyldesley and Matt Upson.

One of the two late kick-offs (8.15pm) on Wednesday sees Brentford travel to out of form Aston Villa. Manish Bhasin is your host alongside Thomas Hitszlsperger, Steve Sidwell, Eni Aluko. Steve Wilson and Lucy Ward are on commentary.

Alan Shearer will be on commentary for Arsenal v Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

The other late game is the standout clash of the week. Arsenal and Manchester United renew their rivalry (8.15pm KO), with coverage provided by Gabby Logan, Theo Walcott, Roberto Martinez and Dimitar Berbatov, while Alan Shearer joins Jon Champion on the gantry for commentary.

Thursday

Fulham welcome Brighton for what should be an entertaining clash at Craven Cottage. Coverage is hosted by Marcus Buckland with Steve Sidwell, who played for both clubs, and Glenn Murray providing the analysis from 7pm (7.30pm KO). Mark Scott and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk are on comms duty.

Amazon Prime are bringing every game this week and on the Boxing Day round of fixtures (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham head to the Vitality Stadium to round-off the mid-week programme on Thursday (8.15pm KO)

Gabby Logan is back on hosting duties, with Jermain Defoe, Les Ferdinand and Eni Aluko the pundits. Commentary will again be provided by Jon Champion and Alan Shearer.