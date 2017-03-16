Video: Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak pulls off remarkable triple save in Champions League

In the 67th minute of Atletico Madrid's goalless draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday night, the Slovenia international made an unbelievable triple stop to deny Julian Brandt and Kevin Volland (twice), to ensure his team kept another clean sheet.

The result meant Atletico Madrid progressed through to the Champions League quarter-finals with a 4-2 aggregate win.

Despite putting in a man-of-the-match display, the 24-year-old Oblak seemed to downplay his moment of mastery after the match.

"I don't know. It was going very quickly," he said. "Sometimes you make three saves, and sometimes they score a goal with the first attempt. It's difficult to explain. I saw the ball and went for it. I reacted quickly and everything went well for me.”

Even though Oblak didn’t take the time to pat himself on the back, his team-mates did – as well as Porto goalkeeper and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas.

