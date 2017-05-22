Video: Barcelona's Jordi Alba awarded ridiculous penalty

With Barcelona 2-1 down at home against Eibar, their flying wing-back Jordi Alba appeared to trip over his own feet as he went down in the box.

Yet referee Alejandro Hernandez thought there was contact made by an Eibar player and awarded Barcelona one of the daftest penalties of the season.

A small slither of justice was served as Lionel Messi's penalty was saved by goalkeeper Yoel. However, it didn't take too long for Luis Suarez to find the equaliser, before Messi killed the game off with a customary brace... including a 92nd-minute penalty.

Real Madrid won the La Liga title on the final day, though. Their 2-0 win at Malaga saw Zinedine Zidane's side finish three points above Barça, who are set to announce a new manager on May 29.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com