Video: Black smoke engulfs stands, stops play in PSV vs Ajax match

In protest at banning orders, one section of PSV's Philips Stadion was filled with black smoke after bombs were let off.

A man has been arrested after the devices were triggered shortly after half-time in one of the corners of the stadium, causing thick black smoke to fill the air.

The bombs were met by booing from both sets of supporters as the match was stopped for a few minutes before calm was restored.

Ten fans and four security guards had to receive treatment.

PSV won the match 1-0, with Jurgen Locadia scoring the only goal in the 25th minute. The result means Phillip Cocu's side trail second-placed Ajax by just three points in the Eredivisie table.

