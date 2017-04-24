Nicolas Anelka burns Raymond Domenech in Kylian M'Bappe debate

The 18-year-old M'Bappe has become the youngest player this century to hit 14 goals in one of Europe's top five leagues after scoring against Lyon.

Former France coach Domenech, now a columnist for French newspaper L'Equipe, called out Anelka – who was sent home from the 2010 World Cup after a row with the ex-Bleus boss – in his analysis of M'Bappe.

Domenech wrote: "I remember Ronaldo at the Olympics in 1996, and Mbappe is of this level, a world-class player. It is up to him to manage this well. He has the choice between being a Ronaldo or an Anelka."

Anelka has never hid his disgust for Domenech, so unsurprisingly responded with a personal jibe towards his old national team coach. He didn't hold back.

"Yes, Mbappe could be like me, one of the best in the world, or like Ronaldo - a legend," he told Le Journal Du Dimanche.

"Or maybe he could have a career like Domenech: an average Ligue 1 player, an under-21 coach for 15 years without winning anything, unemployed since 2010, and now writing a column for the newspaper that ended his little coaching career."

Me-ow indeed.

