Video: FIVE players offside but goal given in Greek second division
Think the officials are always out to get your club? Spare a thought for poor Panserraikos...
IN OTHER NEWS...
Lamia took the lead against Panserraikos in the fifth minute of their fixture on Saturday, following a corner which was headed in at the far post by Kostas Beloulis to put the hosts in front.
There was an obvious problem with the goal, though: not only did Beloulis stray into an offside position before the ball was played, but so did four of his team-mates.
The dozy linesman thought nothing of it and the game continued, with Lamia finishing up 3-1 winners.
The result means Lamia extend their points gap over third-placed Aris as they close in on an automatic promotion spot. For Panserraikos, the defeat keeps them in eighth. Grrr...
Lino!
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.