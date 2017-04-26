Video: Bolivar goalkeeper scores last-minute route one goal from own half

Heading into the 95th minute, runaway Bolivian league leaders Bolivar were 2-1 up against San Jose. The visitors had all of their players up the pitch, including their goalkeeper, in a bid to nick an equaliser.

Instead, though, they ended up 3-1 down without a prayer.

Bolivar goalkeeper Dituro claimed a hopeful ball into the penalty box, but instead of wasting time to see out the victory, the 29-year-old went for goal himself with a huge punt upfield that eventually bounced into an empty net.

Bolivar now lead the league by six points with 12 games played. Vision!

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com