Video: Harry Redknapp shamelessly dabs in cringeworthy shopping advert

With the former West Ham, Portsmouth and Tottenham manager enjoying more laid-back advisory roles at Central Coast Mariners and Wimborne Town these days, he’s found the time to star in a Sainsbury’s advert with daughter-in-law Louise Redknapp.

In the #fooddancing video – complete with creepy winking emoji in the promotional tweet – Redknapp attempts to playfully move around in the kitchen while Strictly Come Dancing star Louise lets herself go.

But all's well that ends w– oh, no.

Me & daughter-in-law @LouiseRedknapp bossing the #family dinner. Still think my dance moves are better than Jamie’s

#fun#fooddancing#adpic.twitter.com/ANQBWmlC79

— Harry Redknapp (@Redknapp) February 17, 2017

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com