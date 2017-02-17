Video: Harry Redknapp shamelessly dabs in cringeworthy shopping advert
You know a youthful phenomenon is over (or at least should be) when a 69-year-old is doing it.
IN OTHER NEWS...
With the former West Ham, Portsmouth and Tottenham manager enjoying more laid-back advisory roles at Central Coast Mariners and Wimborne Town these days, he’s found the time to star in a Sainsbury’s advert with daughter-in-law Louise Redknapp.
In the #fooddancing video – complete with creepy winking emoji in the promotional tweet – Redknapp attempts to playfully move around in the kitchen while Strictly Come Dancing star Louise lets herself go.
But all's well that ends w– oh, no.
Me & daughter-in-law @LouiseRedknapp bossing the #family dinner. Still think my dance moves are better than Jamie’s
#fun#fooddancing#adpic.twitter.com/ANQBWmlC79
— Harry Redknapp (@Redknapp) February 17, 2017
