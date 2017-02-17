Video: Cruz Azul pull off brilliant 20-man header challenge
Mexican side Cruz Azul have gone viral while preparing for their cup tie with Albrijes on Thursday.
It's a task previously taken on by the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and, er, St Johnstone’s youth team – and now that list has been bolstered.
The remit is simple: each player must head the ball down the line, before the final man nods into a (presumably empty) bin to complete the party trick.
And just look what it means to these Cruz Azul players...
The move starts at 0:50
Actually, it may well have been more than the match they were preparing for – the Mexican giants drew 0-0 with Albrijes, from the division below.
- Hapoel Be'er Sheva unveil beastly biblical tifo in Europa League against Besiktas
- Wayne Rooney features in another terrible Manchester United film link-up trailer
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.