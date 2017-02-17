Video: Cruz Azul pull off brilliant 20-man header challenge

It's a task previously taken on by the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and, er, St Johnstone’s youth team – and now that list has been bolstered.

The remit is simple: each player must head the ball down the line, before the final man nods into a (presumably empty) bin to complete the party trick.

And just look what it means to these Cruz Azul players...

The move starts at 0:50

Actually, it may well have been more than the match they were preparing for – the Mexican giants drew 0-0 with Albrijes, from the division below.

