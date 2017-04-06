Video: Hatem Ben Arfa scores belting goal from tight angle for PSG

PSG breezed past French third division side Avranches on Wednesday night to reach the semi-finals of the French Cup, winning 4-0. The French champions were helped along their way by ex-Newcastle and Hull midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa, who scored a brace.

His first goal to break the deadlock in the 34th minute will be remembered most, which arrived after team-mate Lucas Moura was brought down on the edge of the area.

From a tight angle on the right flank, Ben Arfa whipped the ball into the top left-hand corner of the net, leaving goalkeeper Anthony Beuve without any chance of saving it.

Despite making 31 appearances for PSG this season, 18 off the bench, the goal was only Ben Arfa's third of the season in all competitions. He took that tally to four in the 53rd minute.

Lucas Moura and Javier Pastore also scored a goal each to kill the game off.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com