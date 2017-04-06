Video: Corinthians ball 'boy' shamelessly fakes dive after giving ball back
It's not just players who are simulating these days....
Corinthians beat Universidad de Chile 2-0 in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday, with only three yellow cards dished out over the course of 90 minutes.
But one man who should have been in the ref's notebook for his antics was a Corinthians ball boy (we know – they make 'em old in Brazil). The offender picked the ball up after it went out for a throw, and handed it to Gonzalo Jara.
The former West Brom defender picked the ball up and lightly tapped the ball bloke, who went down in a heap with his hand on his heart.
It follows just a week after a referee made a meal of a non-existent headbutt by Vasco's Luis Fabiano.
Isn't modern football great?
