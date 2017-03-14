Video: Hooligan with crowbar invades pitch in Hajduk Split match

Play came to a halt in injury time as the masked man went looking for the poor ref. Alarmingly, there were no police or stewards who attempted to stop him for quite some time at the Stadion Poljud.

The referee was able to stay clear of the pitch invader, and eventually, Split captain Zoran Nizic was able to calm the hooded man down.

The supporter was finally confronted by police and escorted away as missiles were hurled at him from the crowd. Eesh.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com