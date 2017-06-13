Video: ICYMI USA's Michael Bradley scored a world-class lob against Mexico

The US Men's national team are known for having a rough time when they travel south of the border to take on El Tri at the Estadio Azteca in front of 90,000 people. The atmosphere on Sunday evening was expectedly intense, and it was always going to take a moment of inspiration for USA to get a result in Mexico City in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifier.

So step up Captain America, also known as USA's skipper Michael Bradley. The former Aston Villa, Chievo and Roma midfielder, who is also the son of former USA and Swansea coach Bob, scored a phenomenal lob over goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa just six minutes into the match to silence the home faithful.

The Toronto FC midfielder was remarkably cool about how he netted arguably one of the best goals the US men's national team have ever scored.

“We've played against him [the goalkeeper Ochoa] a number of times," the 29-year-old said after the 1-1 draw.

"You know that obviously he's a very good goalkeeper. He's good with his feet. He gives them a lot in terms of their ability to play outside of his area.

“As I was able to intercept the pass from Chicharito, I took the first touch and saw that he was a good way out. And here, you know that if you catch a ball right, with the thin air, the ball's going to really fly. I wanted to make sure I caught it right. And I did.”

Well, there we go then. It really is that easy.