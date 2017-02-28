Video: Inter's Ivan Perisic tries to exploit backpass rule, gets booked

The Inter winger wanted to guide the ball into his goalkeeper's hands against Roma on Sunday and thought he'd found the perfect way around the backpass rule.

The law, as you well know, is that goalkeepers cannot pick up a ball if it's intentionally directed to them via a team-mate's foot. However, a net-minder is allowed to catch the ball once it's been sent back as a header from an outfield player. Easy?

Maybe not: Perisic's 'ingenuity' would end up with him being booked for "ungentlemanly conduct". See for yourself...

