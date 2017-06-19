Video: Lorenzo Pellegrini scores stunning overhead kick for Italy U21s

Italy U21s got their European Championship campaign under way on Sunday evening as they took on the Danes in their opening Group C match.

After a relatively uneventful first half, the game was brought to life in the 54th minute courtesy of Pellegrini, who produced a memorable overhead kick.

A cushioned header aimed to the centre of the penalty box was poorly cleared by Denmark defender Andreas Maxso, who could only generate enough power to nod the ball just past Pellegrini.

It should have been enough to avert danger anyway, but the Italian midfielder – who turns 21 today – showed fine improvisation to produce a bicycle kick which looped over a helpless goalkeeper and into the net.

Italy went on to win the match 2-0, with Andrea Petagna doubling their lead in the 86th minute. The win leaves the Azzurri joint top of their group with Germany.