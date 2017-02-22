Video: Marcelo completely overreacts to Ronaldo getting nutmegged

Cristiano Ronaldo pulled off a masterful elastico nutmeg at the weekend, leaving Espanyol defender David Lopez for dead during Real Madrid's 2-0 victory.

So just days later, the timing was perfect for Marcelo to completely lose it when, in a training session, holding midfielder Casemiro casually slipped a pass through the FIFA World Player of the Year’s legs.

The nutmeg wasn't fully recognised by any other player as the training drill continued. Marcelo didn't let that stop him enjoying the moment, though, as he showed his delight in front of his fellow Brazilian.

