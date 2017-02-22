Video: Rubin Kazan boss Javi Gracia needs translator at all times
Not only do the ninth-placed Russian side need to climb the Premier League table fast, they also need their manager to learn the lingo
Rubin Kazan boss Javi Gracia was appointed as the club's manager last summer, and it's clear from this clip that he hasn't quite mastered the language yet.
In a training drill in which he's attempting to instruct his players, the Spaniard's translator can be seen interpreting his every word.
In what looks like a comedy sketch, Gracia's assistant can even be spotted mimicking the body actions of the 46-year-old as he follows him around.
Who knows if the Kazan players got the message.
