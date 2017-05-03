Video: Mexican striker performs bizarre goal celebration by running into fence
Lobos Prepas striker Ricardo Alves proved he is as fearless with his goal celebrations as he is in front of goal.
In the second half of a third-tier game against Mamut in Mexico, Lobos Prepas's Alves scored the game's opening goal by cooly slotting the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.
To celebrate, he sprinted over to the perimeter chain fence and flung himself straight at it.
The crowd looked on in bemusement, but his team-mates made it seem like it was all business as usual. Right...
