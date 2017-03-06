Video: This Osasuna defender has managed one of football's great own goals

With Sunday's match nicely poised at 2-2, Garcia – under relatively little pressure – slipped when attempting to make a clearance, subsequently squeezing the ball past team-mate Salvatore Sirigu to give Las Palmas a 3-2 lead.

The Canary Islanders went on to win 5-2, with former Real Madrid forward Jese scoring twice.

Osasuna's loss keeps them at the foot of La Liga with just one win (on October 17) and 10 points from 26 matches, the Pamplona side now a worrying 13 points from safety.

When you're bottom of the league, things like this happen. Hilarious things.

