Video: Racing Ferrol player scores stunning scorpion kick lob (and the assist is ace too)

Ferrol beat Palencia 4-1 on Wednesday in a Spanish Segunda B clash – and the third goal of the match was something incredible.

In the 51st minute, a low pass into the box – meant for someone else – fell to the feet of a Ferrol player who'd tumbled to the ground.

Yet the man on the floor showed swift thought to flick the ball up for Bicho, who in turn pulled off a brilliant scorpion kick lob over goalkeeper Alejandro Garcia for 3-0.

Skip to 2:00 for the goal

Puskas Award contender, anyone? We'll get behind it.

In Other News… on FourFourTwo.com