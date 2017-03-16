Video: Racing Ferrol player scores stunning scorpion kick lob (and the assist is ace too)
The Spanish second-tier side took on Palencia in midweek, and the game featured one truly special effort.
Ferrol beat Palencia 4-1 on Wednesday in a Spanish Segunda B clash – and the third goal of the match was something incredible.
In the 51st minute, a low pass into the box – meant for someone else – fell to the feet of a Ferrol player who'd tumbled to the ground.
Yet the man on the floor showed swift thought to flick the ball up for Bicho, who in turn pulled off a brilliant scorpion kick lob over goalkeeper Alejandro Garcia for 3-0.
Skip to 2:00 for the goal
Puskas Award contender, anyone? We'll get behind it.
