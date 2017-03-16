FC Lugano coach takes his team to factory at 6am after defeat

After Lugano went down 5-2 to Thun in the Swiss Super League on Sunday, Tramezzani told TV reporters after the match that he would be taking his players on a field trip to instil some humility into them.

So at 6am the next day, Tramezzani packed his squad on a coach to visit a local paint factory so they could see the lives of the ordinary, working man.

Tramezzani said the trip was to give the players a glimpse into the routine of the workers so they could “see how it works and how to sweat for money like ordinary people”.

Fair enough, right? Or maybe not: Lugano had won three of their last four matches, including one draw, before the defeat.

Club chairman Angelo Renzetti confirmed Tramezzani took the decision entirely upon himself to set up the trip before the players went straight to training.

