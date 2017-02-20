Video: Rangers' Graeme Murty has changed the way we should react to missed chances
There are already plenty of problems at Ibrox, so the club’s medical staff must have feared the worst when caretaker manager Graeme Murty performed a headstand after seeing his side miss a fine chance to score.
In the 81st minute, with the Gers looking for an equaliser against Dundee, substitute Harry Forrester narrowly hit a shot wide after a latching onto a flick-on by Joe Garner.
The response from the Rangers dugout? Murty fell to the ground and somehow ended up in the unusual acrobatic position before grinning in disbelief. Whether that was in reaction to the miss or what he'd just done only he knows.
Rangers went on to lose 2-1 to the Dark Blues and are now winless in their last three Scottish Premiership games.
