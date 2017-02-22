Video: Robbie Keane trolls son in garden kickabout

Robbie Keane may be a free agent at present, but he hasn't lost his competitive edge.

In the video below, the former Tottenham, Liverpool and LA Galaxy striker can be seen playing football with his son behind his house.

As "little Keano" does the necessary stretches to make a show-stopping save in goal, Robbie has other plans.

"Keane against Keane, what we got? Let's see,” the 36-year-old shouts, before smashing in a bullet of an effort that clatters off the crossbar before hitting the net.

Keane Sr. is clearly not one for sympathy, as he proceeds to gloat in his son’s face.

All that was missing was his famous forward-roll/pistol celebration - perhaps that will come in a sequel.

