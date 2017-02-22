Hellas Verona fan given stadium ban after wearing dressing gown to match

A Hellas Verona fan has been handed a stadium-ban for wearing a dressing gown at his side's recent match against Avellino.

The supporter in question donned only swimming trunks and a pair of flip-flops under the gown, an outfit which constitutes "inappropriate clothing".

This is the second offence by the fan, who was spotted in full ski gear to last month's meeting with Salernitana.

Still, at least he wasn't wearing a half-and-half scarf.

Verona fan gets banning order for going to Avellino game in a dressing gown. Turned up for Salernitana game in ski gear pic.twitter.com/50aVkQmBCM

— James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) February 22, 2017

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com