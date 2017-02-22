Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema punished for holding an iguana

Karim Benzema has had a disappointing season for Real Madrid so far, scoring only five goals in 16 league appearances.

And the France international has problems off the pitch as well as on it - Benzema could be in hot water holding an iguana at the Martinique National Park in December.

The iguana is an endangered species in Martinique and should not be picked up or photographed with.

Benzema has therefore been handed a fine by the official prosecutor in Martinique, according to reports in France and the Caribbean island.

Can the striker do anything right at the moment? A goal against Valencia on Wednesday night might help.

Karim Benzema qui pose OKLM avec Gonzalo Iguane pic.twitter.com/ujckb7FkYc

— Fernando Chachalana (@NandoChachalana) December 26, 2016

