Video: Roma's Edin Dzeko makes a mockery of Villarreal defence with superb dummy
The ex-Manchester City hitman can perhaps be regarded as un underrated footballer, and it's moments like this which show why he's one of Europe's best finishers.
IN OTHER NEWS...
Dzeko, who has scored 26 goals in 43 appearances for Roma, netted a hat-trick at Villarreal in the Europa League last 32 first leg on Thursday night.
His first goal of the night, which gave Roma a comfortable 2-0 lead, was arguably the most impressive of his bunch.
In the 65th minute, Mohamed Salah squared a ball back for the Bosnia international, who with a expertly executed dummy left Mateo Musacchio completely flat-footed before calmly slotting the ball into the bottom-right corner.
Watch #Dzeko lesson on the use of body dummy to score goals#VillarrealRoma#ASRomapic.twitter.com/YZBNctNfRT
— AS Roma Data (@ASRomaData) February 17, 2017
With the 30-year-old on a terrific goalscoring run – 10 goals in his last seven matches – might we see some revived Premier League interest in his services?
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.