Video: Roma's Edin Dzeko makes a mockery of Villarreal defence with superb dummy

Dzeko, who has scored 26 goals in 43 appearances for Roma, netted a hat-trick at Villarreal in the Europa League last 32 first leg on Thursday night.

His first goal of the night, which gave Roma a comfortable 2-0 lead, was arguably the most impressive of his bunch.

In the 65th minute, Mohamed Salah squared a ball back for the Bosnia international, who with a expertly executed dummy left Mateo Musacchio completely flat-footed before calmly slotting the ball into the bottom-right corner.

Watch #Dzeko lesson on the use of body dummy to score goals#VillarrealRoma#ASRomapic.twitter.com/YZBNctNfRT

— AS Roma Data (@ASRomaData) February 17, 2017

With the 30-year-old on a terrific goalscoring run – 10 goals in his last seven matches – might we see some revived Premier League interest in his services?

