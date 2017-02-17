Video: Leyton Orient captain Liam Kelly shoves over ball boy
The FA have charged Leyton Orient captain Liam Kelly for pushing a ball boy over in their game against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday.
The League Two side were 2-1 down at Home Park on Tuesday night, before Kelly’s frustration got the better of him.
Tempers were boiling over with Orient winless in their previous eight games, including a six-match losing streak.
In the 86th minute, as the ball boy came out to collect a loose ball and return it for a corner, the midfielder pushed him to the floor using both hands. Bizarrely unnecessary.
