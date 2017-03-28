Ex-Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri to appear on Monday Night Football

Ranieri, who was sacked by Leicester in February with the club a point off the relegation zone, will be in the Sky Sports studio on April 10 for Monday Night Football when Crystal Palace take on Arsenal.

Ranieri will be making a first television appearance since his dismissal, and will be expected to shed light on the exit. (Whether he will, though, is another thing entirely.)

Leicester were tipped for relegation when he took charge in the summer of 2015, but the Italian went on to lead the Foxes to an unthinkable Premier League title.

Nine months later, however, he was relieved of his duties after a dismal start to 2016/7. Caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare landed the job full-time, and has won each of his four games at the helm in all competitions.

