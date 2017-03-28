Even in a virtually empty stadium in New Zealand there's a "Wenger Out" banner

The New Zealand national team beat minnows Fiji 2-0 in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, but it wasn't the on-pitch action getting attention on social media.

With empty-looking stands – in fact, the Kiwis welcomed around 10,000 fans into the 35,000-seater stadium – there was plenty of space to display a banner directed at Arsenal's beleaguered boss Wenger.

With ‘Wenger Out’ calls more than visible outside the Emirates Stadium, and even in Parliament Square in recent times, it seems the under-fire Frenchman can't get away from stick anywhere in the world.

Still, at least it wasn't a plane.

