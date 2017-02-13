Video: Spain's amateur league has produced the best goal you'll see this week

In the 15th minute of Atlético Pueblonuevo's 1-0 win over Plasencia on Sunday, Tiveros let rip with a strike that would be endlessly replayed had it come in more illustrious surroundings.

For most of this sequence there was little telling what might come next, even after Pueblonuevo's corner had been punched away by the Plasencia goalkeeper, who was soon picking ball from net after Tiveros returned it in anger.

Unfortunately, despite the glorious opener, Pueblonuevo would contrive to lose 2-1, leaving them three points off the drop zone.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com