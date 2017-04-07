Video: Sport Recife scores in Copa Sudamericana after three bicycle kicks

Brazilian Serie A club Sport Recife played Argentine club Danubio in the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday night, where quite a special goal took place.

With Recife already 1-0 up through Francisco Rithely, Diego Souza added their second of the match in the 41st minute with an overhead kick. But in the build-up to the goal, Souza wasn't the first to try the acrobatic effort.

The first attempt went well wide of the goal, but landed to another Recife player, whose bicycle kick was cleared of the line.

Luckily, the defender's clearance went so high up in the air it gave Souza time to turn his body and hit the ball into the ground and into the top corner of the net.

Sport Recife won the match 3-0, in case you were wondering.

