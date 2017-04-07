Manchester United target Andrea Belotti awarded a crystal rooster by Torino

Andrea Belotti has done an excellent job of finding the back of the net at Torino this season.

The 23-year-old has reportedly been attracting interest from Manchester United and Chelsea in recent weeks, which is unsurprising when he ties the Serie A top goalscorers list with 23.

And as a token of Torino's recognition for their star striker, the club decided to award him a crystal rooster to say thanks.

Why a rooster? Because that’s been Belotti’s nickname since he was a child. The one given to him is made of Swarovski crystal, apparently.

The presentation looked fun as well, with somebody given the shameless task of dressing up as an actual rooster.

