Video: Togo star saves opposition goalkeeper's life after collision with team-mate

How? Well, Berkovec had swallowed his tongue after colliding with his own team-mate Daniel Krch half an hour into the match.

With Berkovec lying motionless on the ground, Kone was the first to check on his condition.

The two-cap Togo international quickly performed the emergency act of pulling out his tongue... and thus, saved his life.

After the game, Berkovec gave thanks to Kone for his heroics. Writing on Facebook, he said: “I would like to thank Francis Kone for rescue and emergency at today’s game… I’m glad for the relief and thanks again!!!”

Berkovec spent the night in a local hospital after undergoing a CT scan and is expected to make a full recovery.

After the incident, hero Kone revealed it was the fourth time in his career he has had to pull a tongue from a player's mouth.

"Once in Thailand and twice in Africa," he told reporters after the match. "I’m always checking the players, to make sure they have not swallowed their tongue."

In Other News… on FourFourTwo.com