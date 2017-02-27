Crystal Palace fans accidentally vandalise own team bus

The group of geniuses thought it would be great craic to tag Boro’s bus ahead of their Premier League fixture on Saturday, which ended 1-0 to the home side.

Palace's not-so-eagle-eyed goons found a coach the night before the match, duly spraying it with the words ‘Crystal Palace FC’ in massive white letters – only to find out it was their own team’s mode of transport.

According to the Telegraph, Aitor Karanka’s squad flew down to London on Friday but borrowed Palace’s spare bus to get from the airport to their team hotel and then on to the stadium.

“The team bus was covered in graffiti with the words ‘Crystal Palace’ overnight on Friday ahead of the game on Saturday,” a Crystal Palace spokesman told TheSun.

“Police have been informed.”

