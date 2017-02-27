Video: Wayne Shaw turns up on Southampton fan bus ahead of EFL Cup

En route to Southampton’s EFL Cup final defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, 45-year-old Shaw was the centre of attention once again.

The departed Sutton goalkeeper can be seen lapping up the fans' songs, with modified chants such as "It weren't a pie it was a pasty", "Get your pasty out!" and "Pasty's gonna get ya!"

Like all good pastry-eaters, the former Southampton academy player – who once lined up with Alan Shearer on the south coast – whipped out a baby pasty and lifted it up in pride, much to the delight of his supporters.

The day before, reality had come back to bite National League Sutton when they were forced to play an outfielder in goal after first-choice Ross Worner got injured inside 15 minutes. With Shaw gone after a betting incident backfired, Simon Downer went in the sticks – and conceded only one goal as Sutton won 3-2.

