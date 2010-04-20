VIDEO World Cup final ball unveiled
By Gregg Davies
On Tuesday April 20, the Official Match Ball for the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup™ in South Africa was launched by Franz Beckenbauer, adidas CEO Herbert Hainer and coach of the South African football team Carlos Alberto Parreira.
The adidas “JO’BULANI” is a unique gold-coloured version of the JABULANI ball. Its name is a tribute to Johannesburg or Jo’burg, the City of Gold.
