Vidic ready to manage in England

Nemanja Vidic wants to manage in England and says he is one of many former players who dream of taking charge at Manchester United.

The 34-year-old retired as a player in January after an injury-interrupted spell with Inter, who he joined from the Premier League side in 2014 after eight and a half years at Old Trafford.

Vidic reveals he has planned for a career in management for some time and is setting his sights on landing a job in England.

"I started doing my badges four years ago," he told BBC Sport.

"At the time I was playing for Manchester United and working with probably the best manager ever in Sir Alex Ferguson.

"He asked a lot from his players, but he believed in them. If he said something, I could see it in his eyes that he believed it. Even when I might not believe, he did. It was his greatest strength.

"It [management] is something I think I can do well. I would like to try to be a manager in English football."

Asked if that meant the United job, Vidic responded: "It is a dream. If you ask any United player if they want to be manager one day, they will say 'yes', but I am a long way from that."

The former Serbia international claims he received playing enquiries from MLS clubs in the United States and an approach from England after leaving Inter, but does not doubt his decision to quit.

"It was the right time," added Vidic. "I didn't think I could give 100 per cent.

"It was better not to push, play longer and make myself even more hurt. England was the best years of my career and [I did not want to return] not performing in the same way I did for United."