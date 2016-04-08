Vieira: City not favourites ahead of PSG second leg

Patrick Vieira believes Manchester City are not favourites heading into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Fernandinho rescued a draw for City at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, after Zlatan Ibrahimovic benefitted from Fernando's error and Adrien Rabiot struck to overturn Kevin De Bruyne's opener.

Goalkeeper Joe Hart, who saved an Ibrahimovic penalty with the scores at 0-0, said afterwards that two away goals would benefit City when they host PSG next Tuesday.

But Vieira does not believe this is the case, citing the French side's win at Chelsea in the previous round - when they won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge - as an example of their quality.

"You can't say Man City are favourites", former City midfielder and development coach Vieira said.

"I think with Paris Saint-Germain, the way they played against Chelsea in the round before showed they are capable of playing the perfect game away from home.

"I think it's still open for both teams."

Before welcoming PSG to Manchester, City play West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday.